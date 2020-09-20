Maureen Piper

Passed away peacefully at home in Santa Rosa on August 30, 2020. She

was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother. Loved her animals, she leaves behind her sweet dog Andy. Born in San Francisco June 5, 1938. Long time resident of Santa Rosa. Worked at the Sonoma County School District, accounting department. Also Gemstone Jewelers. Loved to Square Dance, play the

accordion and organ. Belonged to Good Sam Group. Traveled to Alaska and Norway. She is survived by her daughters, Cathy Piper and Connie Small. Grandchildren, Julianne, Shawn, Donnie and Eli. Great-grandchildren, Landon and JJ.

Sisters, Karen Long (Vince), Sandra VanAtta. Brother Bob Moore, Preceded by husband Jim Piper, married 39 years, brothers Skipper Weeks, Wally Moore. Enjoyed companionship with Bruce Goetz.

Due to COVID19, a small Celebration of Life was held at her home



