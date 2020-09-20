1/
Maureen Piper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maureen Piper
Passed away peacefully at home in Santa Rosa on August 30, 2020. She
was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother. Loved her animals, she leaves behind her sweet dog Andy. Born in San Francisco June 5, 1938. Long time resident of Santa Rosa. Worked at the Sonoma County School District, accounting department. Also Gemstone Jewelers. Loved to Square Dance, play the
accordion and organ. Belonged to Good Sam Group. Traveled to Alaska and Norway. She is survived by her daughters, Cathy Piper and Connie Small. Grandchildren, Julianne, Shawn, Donnie and Eli. Great-grandchildren, Landon and JJ.
Sisters, Karen Long (Vince), Sandra VanAtta. Brother Bob Moore, Preceded by husband Jim Piper, married 39 years, brothers Skipper Weeks, Wally Moore. Enjoyed companionship with Bruce Goetz.
Due to COVID19, a small Celebration of Life was held at her home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of the Chimes Funeral Home
2601 Santa Rosa Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95407
7075450196
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapel of the Chimes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved