|
|
Maureen Willbrand
November 22, 1940 - May 23, 2019
Maureen Jean Kelley Willbrand passed away in Santa Rosa, May 23, 2019. She is the loving mother of Alfred Charles Willbrand, and Mary May Sosa. Adored grandmother of Gavin, Matthew, Lillian and Nina. Dear sister of Robert Kelley and his wife Monica and beloved Aunt to Alison and Maria. A native of Massachusetts, Maureen and her two children moved from New Haven Connecticut, to California in 1978. She resided in Novato, CA for five years before moving to Sonoma County where she spent the remainder of her days. She is a former member of Soroptimist International of Santa Rosa. Maureen worked at the Bank of Marin and later Westamerica Bank where she served as Assistant Vice President managing Customer Relations. Maureen was known for her generosity, caring for others, laughter and sense of humor.
A celebration of Maureen's life will be held at a later day. If desired, donations in Maureen's memory may be made to the ASPCA. https://www.aspca.org/
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 2, 2019