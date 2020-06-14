Maurice Adolf KetzlerAugust 21, 1964 - June 1, 2020Maurice was better known asReese in his lifetime and his journey here ended June 1st, 2020. With him went booming laughter, a razor sharp wit, endless humor, and genuine warmth.He was born in San Francisco, CA and in 1971 at age seven moved to Verona, Italy with his mother (Martha) and Dad (Don) who was a member of the U.S. Army. During the next five years Reese enjoyed Italian life, and the family vacations in France, Austria, Switzerland, and Germany. These people, and places made memories he cherished for a lifetime and was made more special by the birth of his brother, Donny.Returning to the United States, the family sought retirement at Higgins Lake, MI, his Dad's native home state. Two years there taught Reese to snowmobile, chop wood by the cord, and shovel snow by the ton. It was here that he happily welcomed yet another brother, Christopher. At last, in 1977 they settled in Petaluma, CA, where he attended Casa Grande High School.In time he met Melanie Lothe who would become the mother of their two children, Rhys and Carissa, the joys of his life. Sharing what they loved most about their Dad….the quality time he gave them and his zany zest for life. The aroma of cinnamon and apples when you walked in his house in the fall. The holiday traditions of the pumpkin patch, mistletoe gathering and Halloween night. Take no prisoners Boggle tournaments at the grandparents house. But most of all that he taught them important values and to believe in themselves. Multi-talented, his best-loved hobby was caricature art. Many sketches of family members and happy moments were done with ease and in minutes. He could do impressions of famous people and could channel Sean Connery or Humphrey Bogart at will.Ask others what they loved about him and they will tell you that he was a good friend, supportive and compassionate toward others. He was effervescent, loved life, and his laugh would fill a room and drag you in no matter your mood. Weekends would often find him at the coast, his favorite place of all for therapeutic walks and vistas.He leaves behind the loved ones mentioned above and residing in West Virginia, four cherished grandchildren through his son Rhys (Jessica) who are Serenity, Aiden, Aurora and Kai. No doubt he carried the same marvelous qualities to heaven where the angels are laughing at this moment and standing in line for their portrait. Private family services will be held.