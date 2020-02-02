|
|
Maurice Marcus Bedoka Jr.
May 7, 1943 - December 30, 2019
Maurice Marcus Bedoka Jr., 76 years, passed away on the December 30, 2019 in Santa Rosa, CA.
Maurice was born on the May 7, 1943 in Anadarko, OK to the late Pearl and Maurice Bedoka. He was the youngest of seven children. He was preceded in death by brothers Louis (Buddy) Bedoka, Franklyn (Buck) Bedoka and sisters Ann Donaghey and Marcie McGlothin. Maurice is survived by his sisters Joyce Smith and Guyneth Cardwell.
Maurice worked for the State of California for over 25 years; 15 with the Department of Forestry. On July 4, 1970, he married his late wife Lydia Bedoka. The two of them raised three children, Brian, Ethan, and Devon.
In 1998, Maurice became a grandfather with the birth of Amanda and then again in 2002 with the birth of Sarah.
He retired from work due to health problems but continued to spend time with his family. After the death of his wife on March 12, 2019 he was deeply saddened. He missed her so much, she was his best friend. Maurice was a loving husband, father, brother, and uncle. He will be dearly missed and loved forever by his family.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday February 8, 2020 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses at 1225 Sonoma Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95405.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 2, 2020