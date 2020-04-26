|
Mauritza "Mitzi" Dowling
Mauritza "Mitzi" Dowling passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with heart disease. Mauritza was dearly loved by her parents, brother, sisters and their spouses, daughters, nieces, nephews and grandchildren She was an outstanding Registered Nurse, having provided her patients with unparalleled and compassionate care for forty years in England and California and also was a passionate and wonderful quilter having won numerous awards. She loved to garden and grew amazing flowers admired by the entire neighborhood. She also loved her dogs and cat and received tremendous pleasure from them.
A memorial cannot be held at this time due to travel restrictions, however in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Sonoma County Humane Society.
Godspeed, Mauritza, you will be dearly missed.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 26, 2020