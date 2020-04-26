Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mauritza Dowling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mauritza "Mitzi" Dowling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mauritza "Mitzi" Dowling Notice
Mauritza "Mitzi" Dowling
Mauritza "Mitzi" Dowling passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with heart disease. Mauritza was dearly loved by her parents, brother, sisters and their spouses, daughters, nieces, nephews and grandchildren She was an outstanding Registered Nurse, having provided her patients with unparalleled and compassionate care for forty years in England and California and also was a passionate and wonderful quilter having won numerous awards. She loved to garden and grew amazing flowers admired by the entire neighborhood. She also loved her dogs and cat and received tremendous pleasure from them.
A memorial cannot be held at this time due to travel restrictions, however in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Sonoma County Humane Society.
Godspeed, Mauritza, you will be dearly missed.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mauritza's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -