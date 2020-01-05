|
|
Max Glendon Mears
May 31, 1941 - December 9, 2019
Max went to be with his Lord after complications of Lewy Body Disease.
He left his wife Pamela, daughter Janeen Begley, son Braden, dear grandkids Vivian and Eli Begley, and sister Kathy Boyd.
Max was born in Clovis, NM to Rubin and Alma Mears and spent most of his childhood in Carlsbad, NM. He enlisted in the Navy in 1959 and was discharged in 1963. Jobs were scarce in Carlsbad so Max left for So. CA, where he met his future wife, Pam. They were married in 1966, Max finished college and began working for Maytag.
Shortly after they were transferred to Pittsburgh, PA, where their two kids were born, and then a few years later on to Bismarck, ND., where Max became a sales rep. He ended up in No. CA, eventually working for KitchenAid and then Whirlpool.
After retiring from the appliance business, he decided he wanted to become a school bus driver for special needs kids, which was his most rewarding job.
Max loved outdoor activities such as golfing, hiking, fishing and metal detecting at the beach. His favorite place was Yosemite, which he called "a miracle" every time we went.
A memorial service will be held in Max's honor on Saturday, January 11, at 2:00 p.m., Santa Rosa Bible Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to LBDA or . would be appreciated.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 5, 2020