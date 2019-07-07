|
|
Maxine Mulvihill Cromie Colombo
Maxine died peacefully on May 17, 2019 in her home in Meridian, Idaho, surrounded by her five children and other family members. Maxine was married to Richard Cromie of Santa Rosa, CA, who predeceased Maxine in 1984. They had five children. Maxine later united in marriage to John E. Colombo of Sebastopol, CA. in 1990.
Maxine is survived by her son Timothy (Donna) Cromie of Santa Rosa, CA, daughter Jill (Bill) Brandenburg of Meridian, ID, daughter Patricia (Tom) Yarbrough of Lake Havasu City, AZ, son John (Paula) Cromie, of Boise, ID, son Michael (Rachael) Cromie, of Eagle, ID, and her sister Donna Kallhoff of Kimball, NE. She is also survived by her ten grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
Maxine was born in Kimball, Nebraska on January 6, 1930 to Martin and Ethel Mulvihill of Kimball, NE. She is predeceased by her parents, brother's Richard and Don Mulvihill, sister's Mary Batterton and Shirley Marshall, her first husband Richard Cromie, and her late husband John Colombo.
Maxine was raised in Kimball, NE where she met and married her first husband Richard Cromie. After the birth of their first son, Timothy, and while carrying their second child, Jill, Maxine and Richard moved to Santa Rosa, CA where they settled and raised all five of their children. During this time, Maxine worked for many years at Rosenburg's Department Store as buyer in the Lingerie Department. Maxine was a member of the St. Rose YLI (Young Ladies Institute) and St. Rose Mother's club while raising her children.
During the marriage of Maxine and John Colombo, they were able to travel to many destinations together such as Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand, Panama Canal, and the Holy Land.
Maxine was an active member of Sebastopol's Autumn Leaves' Senior Club until moving to Idaho in December 2017, after John's passing. Maxine moved to Meridian, Idaho with her daughter, Jill, and son-in-law, Bill Brandenburg. Many of her children and grandchildren reside in the areas surrounding Boise, Idaho.
Maxine could light up a room with her warm smile, infectious laugh, positive and cheerful disposition, not only to her family but to her friends and anyone who met her. Her family meant everything to her. She loved cooking, gathering, and entertaining her family. She enjoyed playing card games with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She had a reputation of always being the "Winner."
And to her family, she was a winner, not only in card games, but her entire life.
She will be greatly missed by her family and everyone she came in contact with.
The precious memories and love she gave us will forever be held close in our hearts.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. Sebastian's Catholic Church, Sebastopol, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Memory of Maxine Colombo to: St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 7, 2019