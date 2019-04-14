|
May Lorraine Davis
May 2, 1925 - March 6, 2019
May Davis passed away peacefully at 93 years old on March 6, 2019. May was born on May 2, 1925, in Dunsmuir, California, the second in a set of twins to Ellis and Laura Jones. Even though she was a twin, May had a different birthday from her brother, Ray, who was born before midnight and she was born after midnight. May grew up on a 2,000 acre ranch, The JJJ Ranch, which her grandfather, John Johnson Jones, homesteaded in the mid-1850's in the Bogus/Ager area of Siskiyou County, California. She spent her days on the ranch doing chores, riding her horse, Ribbons, and joining her friends and family from nearby ranches at the swimming hole and at many local dances. May graduated from Yreka High School, class of 1943, and promptly headed for the big city of San Francisco with her girlfriend, where she worked for Western Union, Kaiser Shipyards, and American President Lines. San Francisco was a great place for a young woman during the height of World War II where she met many sailors and dined and danced the nights away.
May returned to Yreka in the early 1950's and married a high school beau, Vernon Young, and had two children, Vernon, Jr., and Cindy. She lived the typical 1950's lifestyle of being a wife, mother and homemaker. She and Vernon later divorced. May then met and married the love of her life, Robert A. "Bud" Davis, after taking flying lessons in which Bud was the instructor. Bud, an Air Force pilot, owned and operated Sis-Q Flying Service, an aerial fire-fighting company, and the newlyweds moved to Santa Rosa in 1969 and operated the air tanker business at the Sonoma County Airport. May worked with Bud every day and the two enjoyed traveling and flying to Reno or Las Vegas just for dinner in one of their private planes. They sold the air tanker company in 1985, and May then worked in administration and accounting for Vintners Inn owned by her son-in-law and daughter, John and Cindy Duffy. After Vintners Inn was sold 15 years later, May continued her devoted and loving care for Bud, who had Parkinson's Disease, until he passed in 2006.
May will always be loved, never forgotten and dearly missed. "My mom and I have spent nearly every day of our lives together, and it is going to be difficult to not have her with me anymore," said Cindy. "We went everywhere together and enjoyed each other's company so much." In addition to Cindy, May is survived by her son, Vernon and wife, Janet, a nephew, Ellis Jones, two step-daughters, Andrea Hammett and Helen Diehl, and three step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellis and Laura Jones, her brother, Ray Jones, her husband, Bud Davis, and her son-in-law, John Duffy.
May will be remembered as being gracious and elegant, who enjoyed spending time in Hawaii, dancing, music, and gardening. She was also very caring, kind and generous and wanted to help whomever she could, and she totally devoted herself to her family.
Vernon and Cindy would like to specially thank Irene Nabikindu who cared for May with love, devotion, and compassion every day for the past 2½ years. Thanks also to Jo Ann Schloegel who styled May's beautiful hair for over 25 years.
A Celebration of Life to honor May's memory will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Vintners Inn in Santa Rosa. For further details, please email Cindy at [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to an animal rescue
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 14, 2019