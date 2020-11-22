Maybelle Rosenlund

December 12, 1955 - November 4, 2020

It is with heavy hearts that we share that Maybelle (Hopper) Rosenlund passed away in her Petaluma home on November 4, 2020. As she passed from the physical world to the next one, Maybelle was surrounded by her loved ones; her husband Fred, daughter Heather, and son-in-law Douglas.

For over 45 years, Maybelle improved lives as a gentle and caring preschool teacher around Sonoma County, most recently at Pepper School in Petaluma. You could also find her compassionate spirit out in nature, whether tending the garden, caring for animals, or walking on the beach.

No words can truly express who Maybelle is to us in our hearts. She will be deeply missed.

The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Petaluma.



