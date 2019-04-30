|
Mel Davison
Mel (Harwood) Davison joined the majority on Easter Sunday. True to himself, he did not go quietly into the gentle night. He will be deeply missed by his family: wife Nancy, sons Bryan, Brad and Brett, daughters-in-law Mary and Maureen and grandchildren Liz, Ian, Elea and Cal and by his friends.
Through employment in the agricultural supplies business he enjoyed interacting with many of the local apple farmers. In retirement he became an enthusiastic volunteer at the Sebastopol Library. Coordinating numerous Library book sales was his bliss.
There will be a small family gathering where his ashes will be sprinkled among the redwood trees that grow on the family property. Our sincere thanks to his oncologist Dr. Holmes and the infusion crew for their kind care and to Memorial Hospice caregivers who were there for us at every turn.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 30, 2019