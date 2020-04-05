|
|
Melissa Sue Kort
August 15, 1952 - April 2, 2020
After a two-year bout with glioblastoma, a challenge she faced with bravery and honesty, Melissa Sue Kort died peacefully Thursday morning at home in Santa Rosa, with a view of the trees outside her favorite window, surrounded, albeit virtually, by the love of family and friends. Melissa was predeceased by her mother, Shirley Jean Kort (nee Cohen), her father, Norman Elliott Kort, and by her sister, Michele Faye Kort. She is survived by her husband and partner of almost 34 years, Thomas Meade, her son, Isaac Kort-Meade, her stepdaughter, Anathea Meade, her aunt, Doreen Kort, and numerous cousins scattered across the country. Melissa earned a BA in English from UCLA, an MA in English from the University of Virginia, and a PhD in English from the University of Southern California. She taught English for more than 40 years, mostly at Santa Rosa Junior College. Melissa has been long-time member of Congregation Shomrei Torah, serving in several leadership roles, including a stint as president of the congregation. Her passions included family, her Jewish heritage, travel, theater, and teaching English literature, especially by Austen, Dickens and Woolf. In lieu of flowers, Melissa's family suggests donating to one of her favorite causes, the ACLU, Planned Parenthood or Emily's List. Contact her family about plans for a memorial service.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 5, 2020