Melvin Alqueza Canillo
Melvin Alqueza Canillo, born on December 10, 1952 in Santa Rosa, CA, passed away on October 9th, 2019 surrounded by the people he loved the most. He is preceded in death by his father Joe A. Canillo, his mother Guadalupe "Lucille" Salaya and his oldest brother Joe Canillo. As well as many aunts and uncles.
Mel is survived by his Best Friend and Love, Karrie, and her daughter Paige (husband Lane), his son Chris (wife Terri), and daughter Amy (husband Oscar) He will also be dearly missed by his five beloved grandchildren Joseph, Emma, Marcella, Olivia and Nicholas as well has his siblings Joanne Canillo-Lee, Fred Canillo and Alexis Canillo.
Mel also leaves behind many loving cousins, friends, fellow musicians and co-worker.
All are welcome to join us in a Celebration of Life between 11:30 and 3:30, Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at Luther Burbank Art and Garden Center located at 2050 Yulupa Avenue, Santa Rosa CA 95404.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019