In Loving Memory
Mercedes Ticas Davison
April 13, 1911—February 9, 2009
Happy 108th Birthday! Ten long years have passed since we lost you. Our family is so blessed to have had the special gift of your love, kindness, beauty and grace. It has humbled us and made us who we are today.
Thank you for loving us all.
I wish you never had to go.
I love you, I miss you, and pray for you to look out over us all.
I thank God for you
being our "Angel"
We truly wish we could have shared this day with you.
I/We love you, Mi Amor!
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 13, 2019