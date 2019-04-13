Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mercedes Davison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mercedes Ticas Davison

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Mercedes Ticas Davison In Memoriam
In Loving Memory
Mercedes Ticas Davison
April 13, 1911—February 9, 2009
Happy 108th Birthday! Ten long years have passed since we lost you. Our family is so blessed to have had the special gift of your love, kindness, beauty and grace. It has humbled us and made us who we are today.
Thank you for loving us all.
I wish you never had to go.
I love you, I miss you, and pray for you to look out over us all.
I thank God for you
being our "Angel"


We truly wish we could have shared this day with you.
I/We love you, Mi Amor!
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.