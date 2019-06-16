|
|
Merlita Martinez
August 20, 1959 - June 9, 2019
Merlita Martinez, 59, Santa Rosa, loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at her home on Sunday, June 9, 2019.
Merlita was born in the Philippines to Demetrio and Mercedes Martinez. Merlita was known for her smile, contagious laugh, and loving nature. She touched many lives and always said that she was happiest when she saw that her loved ones were healthy and happy.
Merlita Martinez is survived by her husband Rudy Alvarez, her mother, Mercedes Martinez; her siblings: Fred Martinez, Cristina Martinez, Loren Lafon, Elena Bungay, Luz Dizon and Louie Martinez; her children: Gerlynbee (Lin), Jaykingbee (JB), and Johnbee Buencamino; her grandbaby, Melina Ortega; and many extended family, friends and colleagues; all of whom she loved so dearly.
A viewing memorial will take place at Eggen & Lance Chapel - 1540 Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa on Friday June the 21st of 2019 from 2-8 P.M. with Holy Rosary at 5 P.M. The funeral mass will take place at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church - 4595 Snyder Lane in Rohnert Park on Saturday June the 22nd of 2019 at 10:30 A.M., followed by a burial at Santa Rosa Memorial Park - 1900 Franklin Avenue in Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 16, 2019