Rosary
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM
Saint Saraphim of Sarov Orthodox Cathedral
90 Mountain View Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Saraphim of Sarov Orthodox Cathedral
90 Mountain View Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA
Meropi Germanou


1961 - 2020
Meropi Germanou Notice
Meropi Germanou
On the morning of January 23, 2020, Meropi Germanou of Hopland, California, joined with our Lord, at age 59. Meropi was born in 1961 in Athens, Greece to Panayiotis and Vetta Germanou.
Meropi ventured her way to America, where she lived with her relatives, Mary and Richard Peterson and graduated from Piner High School in 1979. She continued on to Sonoma State University, where she graduated in 1998, receiving her Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in microbiology and mathematics.
Meropi's career path led her to the Mendocino County Department of Health & Human Services Agency, in the Consumer Protection department, where she worked for the past 18 years. When not working, Meropi was deeply involved with the parishioners of the Saint Saraphim of Sarov Orthodox Cathedral, and the Sisters of Our Lady of Kazan Skete, both located in the Santa Rosa area. Meropi was deeply devoted to the Lord and she practiced her faith all her life.
Meropi will always be remembered as a kind and gentle soul. Meropi was a selfless, loving, and genuine person who is truly irreplaceable. Her compassion was experienced by all those who were blessed to know her.
A Rosary will be held in her honor Monday, February 3 at 6 p.m. at Saint Saraphim of Sarov Orthodox Cathedral.
Memorial Services will be held Tuesday, February 4, at 10 a.m. at Saint Saraphim of Sarov Orthodox Cathedral, located at 90 Mountain View Avenue, Santa Rosa 95407.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
