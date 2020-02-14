|
Merrilee Reynolds
Merrilee Reynolds died February 7, 2020, at 81, after a long illness. A lifelong Californian. Born in Oakland to Leo and Ruth Herbst. A graduate of Alameda High and Samuel Merritt School of Nursing she worked as a RN many years at Santa Rosa Memorial and Petaluma Valley Hospitals in the intensive care nursery, and labor and delivery. She loved caring for infants. 53 year resident of Rohnert Park. A longtime member of Energy Club, she enjoyed water aerobics and coffee with friends after class. A talented photographer and happy traveler she recorded scenery in Europe, Hawaii, Pt. Reyes and beyond. Passionate about spending time with family, friends, and in her garden, she welcomed and nurtured all life, including the stray people and cats her children brought home, her roses and volunteer trees. She was kind, loving, and hardworking. Friends and family would say they felt unquestioningly loved and appreciated in her presence. Survived by husband Ron, brother Phil (Sandy), her children Stacie (Blaise), Allyson (Konrad), Paul (Cindy), grandchildren Klara, Mari, Cody, great-grandson Skyrin, cousins, nieces, nephews and beloved cats Ace and Polly. A special thank you to Willow Glen Home for their kind, compassionate care.
Gathering of friends and family to be held at Eggen & Lance, 1540 Mendocino Ave., SR, on February 19, 2020, at 1 p.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18, 2020