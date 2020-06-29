Micaela Solorzano De Contreras
Micaela Solorzano De Contreras
January 29, 1934 - June 21, 2020
Micaela Contreras passed away peacefully in the loving care of her children. She was born in Coachella, Mexico. She married Juan de dios Contreras. She moved to Sonoma county in 1982. Micaela is preceded in death by her husband and older sister, Tanya. She is survived by her younger sister Maria Ureca & Micaela's seven daughters: Gloria Zauzeta, Isela DeLaHerran, Araceli Sotelo, Dolores Leow (Sam), Martha Nozzari (Ray), Lori H (David), and Dora Dooley (Brian), 13 grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

Published in Press Democrat on Jun. 29, 2020.
