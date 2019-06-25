|
|
Micah W. Hamlow-Sawyer, Jr.
October 16, 1996 - June 21, 2019
Micah William Hamlow-Sawyer, Jr. "Poopie" 22 of Santa Rosa, CA, was taken too soon from his loving family on June 21, 2019.
He was born in Santa Rosa, CA and was a 2014 Analy High School graduate. Micah is survived by his parents, Denise Hamlow and Micah and Michelle Sawyer and his sisters, Kody-Michele, Gianna and Missy. Grandparents, Donna Hamlow, Earl and Karen Hamlow and Ken and Elizabeth Sawyer. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Eleanore Conroy. Survived by aunts and uncles, Dana Hamlow, Darcy and Halley Hamlow, Craig and Joyce Hartje and Jonathan Sawyer. Preceded in death by his beloved Uncle Craig Peracca who he adored. Cousins, LJ, Trinalynn, Clayton, Damian, and Derek Katen, Jackson Hamlow, Jonathan Guild, and Delilah Leon.
A public service and viewing for Micah will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory, 850 Keokuk St. Petaluma, CA.
This is a celebration of life and Micah would want us to be happy and celebrate. Feel free to wear bright colors. His favorite colors were red and purple, if you want to wear those in his honor. Please remember Poopie loves you and never stop smiling.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 25, 2019