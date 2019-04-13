|
|
Michael Albin Obritsch
1951 - 2019
Michael has died in a tragic accident while he was on vacation at the Grand Canyon on April 3, 2019. He was 67 years old. He is survived by his sister Nicolette (Stephen) Hinch, his nephew Greg (Katie) Hinch, and his niece Juliana Hinch. He graduated from Piner High School, and had a degree in Mathematics from UC Davis. He worked for many years at PacBell in San Ramon as a computer analyst. He moved back to Santa Rosa about 15 years ago, and after retiring worked part-time for Johnson Pool and Spa. His warm, friendly personality, intelligence, dedication, kindness, and his sense of fun will be greatly missed. A celebration of his life will take place later this month, details to be announced later. Memorial donations may be made to the Sonoma County Humane Society.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019