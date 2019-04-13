Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Obritsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Albin Obritsch


1951 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Michael Albin Obritsch Notice
Michael Albin Obritsch
1951 - 2019
Michael has died in a tragic accident while he was on vacation at the Grand Canyon on April 3, 2019. He was 67 years old. He is survived by his sister Nicolette (Stephen) Hinch, his nephew Greg (Katie) Hinch, and his niece Juliana Hinch. He graduated from Piner High School, and had a degree in Mathematics from UC Davis. He worked for many years at PacBell in San Ramon as a computer analyst. He moved back to Santa Rosa about 15 years ago, and after retiring worked part-time for Johnson Pool and Spa. His warm, friendly personality, intelligence, dedication, kindness, and his sense of fun will be greatly missed. A celebration of his life will take place later this month, details to be announced later. Memorial donations may be made to the Sonoma County Humane Society.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Download Now