|
|
Michael Berrett Benzon
Michael Benzon passed away on April 14, 2019, at Ft. Miley Veterans Hospital in San Francisco, after a short illness. He was 79 years old.
He was born in San Francisco on October 27, 1939, to Edward A. and Bessie B. Benzon.
He is survived by his daughter, Ocean (Bill) Waller of Weymouth, Massachusetts, Ocean's mother, Rolene AuClaire, his two grandchildren, Jasmine Waller and Jessica Waller, and four great grandchildren, Sydney Dalton, Myles Dalton, Eden Carr, and Marli Carr, brother, John Benzon, niece Patricia Benzon, nephews Mike Benzon, Dan Benzon, David Benzon, Gregory Benzon. His older brother, Eddie Benzon, passed away in 2017.
Michael graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1956. He then served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He was employed by Doubleday Movers in San Francisco for many years.
His lifelong interests were standup comedy and creative writing. He was an avid fan of the Giants and 49ers.
Cremation services were provided by the Nautilus Society. His remains are to be interred at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019