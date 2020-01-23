|
Michael Daniel Keenan
September 13, 1940 - January 15, 2020
Celebrating the life of a loving father, an amazing partner, a cool Pappy and a loyal friend. Mike was born and raised in New York City. He believed it was the greatest place in the world to grow up. Born the middle brother of five to Ellen and Francis Keenan: Frances (Don), Billy (Carmela), Tommy (Barbara) and Florence (Fred). He enlisted in the 82nd Airborne where he enjoyed landing safely. After the Army, in 1965, he became an EMT at Elmhurst Hospital for many years. He married his long-time girlfriend, Barbara Kenny, and they had three sons: Michael, John (Lucy), and James.
In 1979, Mike visited his sister in CA. He fell in love with the area and decided to move to Sonoma County. He joined the Carpenters Union where he developed a love of acoustical ceilings, which he shared with his sons. They worked together in the trades for many years.
Retiring in 2005, he always enjoyed spending time with his sons, his two grandsons Anthony and Nicholas and many friends along the way. Mike was a great storyteller and really had some great tales to tell.
He loved to go to the house in Nice, loved to paint, cheer his sons on, assorted dogs, lifting weights, working on his tan and on many special projects. He especially enjoyed spending time with his loving partner of 15 years, Marcie Bird, her daughter Kelley and her two sons, Holden and Griffen. He and his stories will be greatly missed.
Thank you to all who have offered your sympathy, kindness and respects. We appreciate it very much. We hope that you will join us for a Celebration of his life, 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 25th, 2020., Druids Hall, Santa Rosa, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020