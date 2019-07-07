|
Michael Dean DuVall
June 13, 1947 - June 11, 2019
Michael Dean DuVall, of Santa Rosa, passed away on June 11th, 2019, from cancer, diagnosed on March 21st of this year. He is survived by his wife Deborah, daughters Maura and Jessica, and grandsons Nathaniel, Luke and Sean. He is also survived by his mother Alla and younger brother Kristian, both of Chico, California, and many brother-in-laws, sisters-in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his father Ken DuVall.
Michael was born in Hollywood, California. His mom was a working divorcee, therefore he spent many afternoons at the Boys and Girls Club if he wasn't with his grandparents Leon and Nina. He attended Hollywood High and graduated in 1965, just in time for the Vietnam War draft. He joined the Air Force that year and was stationed in Panama where he was exposed to radio communications.
He moved to Sonoma County in 1971 on a whim and a desire to find a hometown that fit his lifestyle. Hippies, redwoods, two lane highways, seasons, radio distance of a big city – it had it all! He eventually landed at the Sonoma County Sheriff's Dispatch office in 1973. He met Deborah at Sonoma State University in 1979, they both graduated and got married in 1980. He left the Dispatch office in 1992 and started with the Coastal Valleys Emergency Medical Services Agency, retiring in 2006 as the Regional Manager.
He enjoyed playing cards, going fishing and enjoying the view. He was often described as an incredible mentor, generous, empathetic, moral and a character. You could usually find him in a Hawaiian shirt and engaged in lively conversations. He was also an avid reader, fantasy football fan, and a lover of all cheesecakes.
His family is having a Celebration of Life on Sunday August 11th at the DSA Hall, 3345 Industrial Drive, Suite 12 in Santa Rosa, beginning at 11 a.m. They hope to share stories and hear from those that knew him. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Santa Rosa Boys & Girls Club.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 7, 2019