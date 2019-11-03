Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Santa Rosa Masonic Lodge
855 7th Street
1945 - 2019
Michael Dean Watson
On Thursday, October 3, 2019, Michael Dean Watson, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 74 in Santa Rosa surrounded by family.
Michael was born on July 13, 1945 in Vancouver, WA to Richard and Ada (Kinder) Watson. Michael graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1963. He served in the United States Air Force from 1964-1968. He worked in the banking, transportation, and health care industries throughout his life. Additionally, he was a member of the fraternal order of the Freemasons, Fairfax Lodge 556.
He enjoyed camping and fishing and found special joy in teaching his children and grandchildren to enjoy these activities as well. He also loved reading science fiction, cooking, BBQ and spending time over a nice bottle of wine with family and friends.
Michael is survived by his wife of 43 years, Anita Watson; brother, Mervin Purdy; sister, Bernice Purcell; four children and their spouses, Denise and Steve Bishop, Michael and Jill Watson, Jennifer Cabarrus and Chrystian Shepperd, and Deanna and Landon Tymochko; as well as six grandchildren: Bowen, Hayden, Madelyn, Austin, Michael "Duke," and Anya.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard "Red" Watson; his mother, Ada E. Watson; his brothers Richard Watson and Donald Watson; and his sister, Kathleen Mangiantini.
The celebration of life will be held at Santa Rosa Masonic Lodge, 855 7th Street, on November 16, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Reception to follow.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 3, 2019
