Michael Devery O'Brien

1938 - 2020

Michael Devery O'Brien passed peacefully on April 15, 2020, at the age of 82 with his loving wife Patty by his side. Mike was born on March 23, 1938, in Oakley, California, to Carroll and Catherine O'Brien, née Saldz. Mike was predeceased by his wife of forty-three years, Dolores, née Vicente, and his brothers Dennis and Patrick. He is survived by his wife of sixteen years Patty, née O'Reilly, née Post; his sister Meri; his children Chris (Donna), Maureen (Tom), Ann (Christian), and Tim (Michele); and his grandchildren Aileen, Delaney, Brian, Raleigh, Stephen, Claire, Remy, Emmett, Catherine, and Daisy. Mike is also survived by Patty's loving children Kathy (Lance), Tommy, MaryAnn (Thomas), Mike (Shelley); and her grandchildren Lindsay, Jeff, Sara, Megan, Ryan, Michael, Justin, Amanda, Nikki, Patrick, Zachary, and great-grandsons Cade, Hudson, Hayes, and Landyn.

Afflicted with Alzheimer's late in life, Mike spent his final eight months in the loving care of Karrie Hanna and her able staff at Hanna House in Santa Rosa, California. His family is forever grateful for Karrie's extraordinary level of expertise and compassion, and for the kindness of Berto, Manuel, and Romero in particular. Appropriately, his final residence was a home defined by a spirit of community and selflessness.

When time allows us all to be together again, Mike will be honored with a funeral mass and his family will reach out to loved ones with notification. Mike's ashes will be interred in his family's plot at Holy Cross Cemetery in Antioch, California. In lieu of flowers, please consider seeking out someone in your life who could use a hand right now. Love each other, look out for others, and make the life you want. Don't cheat yourself. Mike didn't.







