Michael Francis Collins
1950 - 2019
"If wine is bottled poetry, consider Michael Collins the William Butler Yeats of the vineyard." –Richard Paul Hinkle
Michael Francis Collins, co-founder of Collins Vineyards and Limerick Lane Cellars with his late brother Tom, died on September 29, 2019 following a long illness. He was 68 years old.
Michael's passion, even as a child, was growing things—flowers, vegetables and fruits. He fulfilled his dream to be a farmer in 1977 by buying a ten-acre property with a ranch house on Limerick Lane, just south of Healdsburg in the Russian River Valley grape appellation. The next year the family purchased a 20-acre vineyard nearby, originally planted in 1910 with Zinfandel grapes, for $147,500. This property would eventually become home to Limerick Lane Cellars, an estate producer of fine wines that besides Zin also included a Rhone-style Syrah, Pinot Noir and Furmint, a unique white wine grape that Michael brought back from the Tokaj region of Hungary.
After many years of hard work to revitalize the property, including salvaging part of the 1910 Zinfandel block, Michael and Tom sold their grapes to wineries like Gary Farrell, Davis Bynum and Ravenswood. The brothers took the next big step in 1989 when they sold 1600 cases of their own estate grown and produced wine.
Winning multiple gold medals, the 1990 Collins Vineyard Zinfandel took the wine world by storm, and became the impetus to found Limerick Lane Cellars. By the 1993 harvest, the cellar construction was complete but tragedy struck a month later with the untimely death of Tom. Despite the hardships, Michael carried out the shared vision for Limerick Lane Cellars, racking up numerous awards and recognition year after year. The 2007 Collins Vineyard Zinfandel gained worldwide recognition when it was one of four American wines to make the top ten favorites out of 1000+ bottles in the "2011 Food & Wine Guide".
Michael sold Limerick Lane Cellars in 2011 but continued growing and selling grapes from his first vineyard property, where he lived up until his death.
When he didn't have his hands in the dirt or wasn't thinking about winegrowing, Michael loved to cook, read, and enjoy a glass or two of Collins Vineyard Zinfandel. Traveling brought him much joy, especially to Italy and the Loire Valley in France.
Like the true Irishman he was, Michael possessed a unique brand of charm and always had a sarcastic wit on display to whoever had the privilege and pleasure of being in his company. If you were authentic and honorable and lucky enough to pass his "does not suffer fools gladly" test, you were rewarded with a steadfast, generous and loyal friend.
Born on November 2, 1950 in San Francisco to Tom and Sheila Collins, Michael was the oldest of their four children. He attended Archbishop Riordan, an all-boys Catholic high school, and City College of San Francisco. The desire to explore the U.S. drew him to the East Coast, where he worked for the New Jersey railroad while he attended the University of Massachusetts. He sold real estate briefly before becoming a winegrower.
Michael is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Tom; and his younger brother Eddie, who died unexpectedly on September 26, 2019. He is survived by his niece, Nicole Sheila Collins of Healdsburg, and many, dear friends. Oh, and his dog Maggie, too. She is lost without him…and so are we.
Windsor Healdsburg Mortuary handled the arrangements.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 19, 2020