Michael Francis "Mike" Milano
Michael Francis "Mike" Milano of Rohnert Park, CA, was born July 15, 1944 in Osage City, KS to John Philip and Stella Mae (Lattin) Milano. At the age two he moved with his family to Novato, CA. Mike spent his elementary and high school years in Novato and graduated from Novato High School in June 1962. After attending Lassen Junior College in Susanville, CA and Marin Junior College in Kentfield, CA, he enlisted in the Army in 1964 and served his country during the Vietnam War, returning to the United States in 1968 with a full honorary discharge. After leaving the Army he returned to Novato to begin working for the family heating and air conditioning business for more than 30 years. He was the Service Manager there and a journeyman with the Sheet Metal Union Local 104. During that time, he raised his children in Marin and Sonoma Counties.
Mike had a love of sports, whether playing football or baseball in high school, coaching little league baseball or watching the Giants and 49ers or attending their games. He went deer hunting with brother David and duck hunting with son Tim and brother David. He enjoyed visits to Dave and Bunny's forest cabin.
Always loyal, honest, generous, hardworking and ready with a funny quip, he would gladly lend a hand to anyone who needed it.
On September 12, 1992 at Mike's 30th high school reunion he renewed an acquaintance with another classmate, Pamela (Lester) Handley and they began a romance that lasted 28 years. On June 5, 1994 they married in Carmel, CA with their dear friends Robin and Mike Conner in attendance.
After retiring they bought a fifth wheel trailer and traveled happily for 15 years. One of Mike's favorite trips was camping in Susanville and fishing in Antelope Lake. They made two trips to Iowa to see family there and many trips to Oregon, Arizona and New Mexico were enjoyed until sadly, Mike's dementia prevented any further adventures. On June 6th 2020 Mike fell and broke his hip from which he was never able to recover. A devoted and loving father, friend, husband and partner, he passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020 at age 76 in Santa Rosa, CA.
Preceded in death by: parents- John Philip and Stella Mae (Lattin) Milano; brothers- John Cushman "Cush" Milano (Irene), Robert John Milano, David Eugene Milano (Virginia "Bunny"); sisters- Evelyn Milano, Virginia "Bette" Koepke (William "Kep"), Virginia Bruce (Frank); son- Anthony "Tony" Milano.
Survived by: wife- Pamela Milano; sons- Christopher, Kenneth (Jolene), Timothy Milano; daughter- Renae Blair (John); steps-on- Ryan Handley; sisters- Suesan "Sue" Ossinger, Barbara Seevers (Charles "Chuck"); brother-in-law- Frank Bruce; sister-in-law- Virginia "Bunny" Milano; eight grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Thank you to Karrie Hanna of Hanna House and Heartland Hospice for their care, and to all the friends and family that have reached out with love and kindness, you will never be forgotten.
Any donations may be made to the Alzheimer's disease research online at BrightFocus
.org/curealz" target="_new" rel="nofollow">BrightFocus
.org/curealz or Novato High School Sports Boosters, 625 Arthur St., Novato, CA 94947, Attn: Michael Milano Scholarship.
No memorial services are planned.