In Memory of Michael George Hansen

Michael George Hansen
September 23, 1937—March 28, 2018
Mike, it's been one year since you left us. I know you're no longer in pain, but that left the pain and sorrow for us and our hearts. I do find comfort in knowing that you are no longer in pain and your memory is my keepsake, which I will never part with. God has you in his keeping and I have you in my heart with Tami. Although your smile is gone forever and your hand we cannot touch, we still have many memories of you, the one we love. All of us have our own special way of remembering you. You are missed every day and will always be loved and remembered.
Love,
Your wife Pattie and the family: Barbara, Royce, Beki, Allison, Brad, Dani, Travis, Ricky, TJ, Jackson, Riley, Gene, Linda and Mark
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019
