Michael I. Steinberg

Michael I. Steinberg passed away peacefully in his home on August 18th, 2020, at the age of 77. He was surrounded by family and is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Jolee Steinberg, and his wonderful children Tara Kelly (Seth Kelly) and Ryan Steinberg (Lucinda Bingham). A devoted grandfather, he had an endless supply of old stories, new adventures, and love for his grandchildren Aidan, Emma, Leo, and Abe. In each of them, his legacy lives on.

Born July 22nd, 1943, to Joseph and Selma Steinberg (sister Lori), Mike moved to Sebastopol in 1977. He was a well-loved teacher and administrator in the Santa Rosa City Schools District for 30 years. With Jolee, he retired into a second career and started Flying Frog Farm, later becoming a CCOF farm and vineyard inspector. Always a seeker and adventurer, Mike had a contagious lust for life and readily shared it with friends and family. He had an endless appetite for books (and good food, too) and never shied from a challenge or learning something new. He ran three marathons, climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, completed the AIDS/LifeCycle ride twice, built two homes, and hiked and fished all over the world. Deeply dedicated to his family, Mike was also a generous friend and a source of wisdom for many throughout his life.

If you would like to honor Mike, make someone laugh, head outdoors, dream up a new adventure, leave the world a better place, and never forget to vote.



