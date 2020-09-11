Michael J. Sussman
September 17, 1946 - September 4, 2020
Michael J. Sussman passed away peacefully at home in Santa Rosa, CA surrounded by his family on September 4, 2020.
Mike was born September 17, 1946 to Michael and Marylee Sussman in San Francisco, CA. Mike is survived by his wife of 35 years Lianne (whom he referred to as his "fun loving and constant love"), his daughter Michelle Kelley (Brian), new granddaughter Piper James Kelley, his son Michael Sussman (Lily) and his sister Sharon Sarsfield.
Growing up in San Francisco, Mike attended Ulloa, Giannini and Lincoln High Schools where he played multiple sports and excelled at golf. After high school, Mike enlisted in the U.S. Navy (1963-1967) where he flew as a combat surveillance specialist. He then attended and graduated from the University of San Francisco. Mike entered the U.S. Air Force in the summer of 1973, completing Officer Training School and receiving his commission as a Second Lieutenant in January of 1974. He immediately entered Undergraduate Pilot Training and was honorably discharged on April 4, 1975.
After his discharge from the Air Force, he used his love of numbers and math to become a Financial Advisor where he became highly respected in the field, throughout his 44 year long career in Santa Rosa.
Mike enjoyed deep sea fishing trips with his son and longtime friends in Mexico, playing poker, boating, camping and admiring the fine arts; favoring Vincent Van Gogh. Mike believed in raising his children to be global citizens with an appreciation for other cultures and ways of life. Mike took his family around the world where they enjoyed the arts, cultural foods, and interacting with locals. After his children were grown, Mike continued his love of travel and other cultures with his wife, with yearly trips to exotic locations.
Mike was one of a kind and a true gentleman. Anyone who crossed his path was truly fortunate. A man of integrity with a kind heart, Mike had a rare quality of understanding people by listening carefully and provided spot on advice. He truly lived up to his surname Sussman; a sweet man.
Mike had a life well lived. A service will follow at a time when we can all come together to honor and celebrate Mike's life.
The family has created a website that we welcome you to visit and share any written or
photographed memories you have of Mike. www.newlywords.com/michaeljsussman
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Redwood Empire Food Bank and Sonoma County Meals on Wheels.