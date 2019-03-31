|
|
Michael John Campbell
Michael John Campbell left a void in this world that will never be filled when he passed away March 15, 2019. Known for his interest in electronics, love of the ocean, and affection for animals, he will be remembered by those who knew him as a charmer with a heart of gold.
Born September 16, 1993 and raised in Santa Rosa by his father, Michael could often be found when he was younger taking apart radios, appliances and such and putting them back together. Growing up he played soccer and did Karate, studying the martial art for five years. Michael was strong and athletic, and loved football especially the Oakland Raiders. After graduating high school, he went to work as an apprentice electrician. He had an engineer's mind with a tender heart and generosity of spirit. He was always the first to help a friend in need, and will be remembered above all as loyal and kind. His pride and joy was his 2004 BMW that he re-built and customized over the years.
Michael was especially drawn to the peace and strength of the ocean. As a child, he went frequently with his dad where he exclaimed that he was a professional rock-climber. After he met the love of his life, Victoria, they often went to Bodega to enjoy the sunsets and scenery together. The other love of his life was his dog, Zeus, whom he rescued from Florida and snuck onto a plane back home after visiting family. Michael lived his life with passion and spread kindness to those who knew him. His family cherished him, and he will be dearly missed.
Michael leaves behind his father, Richard Campbell; mother, Ann Ferris; grandmothers, Nancy Campbell and Kathleen Ferris; twin sisters, Kathleen and Grace Ferris, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by both his grandfathers, John Ferris and Jerry Campbell.
Loved very deeply by his mother and father.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019