Michael (Mike) John Shireman
Michael (Mike) John Shireman, age 63, passed suddenly in his home June 16th, 2019.
Michael was born in San Francisco June 7th, 1956 to parents John and Mary Shireman. He is survived by his wife Teresa and two children Lorenzia and Sean, five sisters and one brother, as well as his mother Mary.
Mike grew up in the Peninsula with his seven siblings. He met his wife Teresa in 1984. They were married September 10, 1988. Mike Moved to Sonoma County with his family 25 years ago. He worked for B&L Glass as a Glazer.
He loved to spend time with his friends and family. He was someone that you could always rely on to lend an ear. Mike was an amazing father and husband. He always had a smile and laugh that could fill the room.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. and Service as 2 p.m., Friday, June 21st, 2019 at Pleasant Hill Mortuary , 1700 Pleasant Hill Rd, Sebastopol, CA 95472.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 19, 2019