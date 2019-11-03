|
Michael Lewis
December 6, 1943 - October 14, 2019
On October 14, 2019, Michael Robert Lewis lost his courageous 14 month battle with Glioblastoma, passing at his home with his wife, Berrie, by his side. Michael was born in Long Beach, CA on December 6, 1943. At age two, his family moved to Santa Clara County, where he graduated from Cupertino High School in 1962. He served in the United States Navy from 1962 - 1964 in the Navy's Construction Battalion in the Philippine Islands.
Michael had many interests: he loved any vehicle with wheels, reading, wine, food, travel, movies and anything Golden Gate Bridge. Trained as a mechanic and machinist, he could fix anything! He worked for Hewlett Packard/Agilent for 35 years, starting in Palo Alto ending in Santa Rosa where he retired in 2001, on the same day as his wife. They spent many happy days traveling to Australia, Fiji, Hawaiian Islands (20+ times between the two of them), the Mediterranean, Italy, Greece, Rome, Venice and Paris. They also had many amazing trips in their motor home with their three cats, Speedway (deceased), Sassy and Sissy.
Michael Generously volunteered his time to The Food Bank, Food for Thought, West Sonoma County Hospital Auxiliary and the Pacific Coast Air Museum, where he was helping rebuild a T-24 training plane form the 1950's. Michael took on Berrie's Greek heritage (even learning how to make Skordalia!), and accepted her family as his own.
Michael leaves us missing his tenderness, sense of humor, his ability to meet and interact with anyone, and his willingness to step up and do whatever was asked of him. He leaves behind his loving wife of 34 years, Berrie, his beloved daughter Amanda Carney (Devin), two sisters Susan Quintana and Nancy Dubinsky (Ronnie), many cousins, nephews, nieces and innumerable friends.
We wish to thank St. Joseph Memorial Hospice for their incredible care of Michael. We also wish to thank Ben from Fox & Associates Home Health Care, for his loving care of Michael. Private interment will be handled by Daniels Chapel of the Roses. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date. Donations in memory of Michael can be made to St. Joseph Memorial Hospice.
Darling man—be free, feel the love that so many people have for you. You deserve that. Rest in Peace, my love.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 3, 2019