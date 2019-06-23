|
|
Michael Lynn Gilstrap
1951 - 2018
Michael Lynn Gilstrap passed away of cardiac arrest in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 14, 2018 at age 67. Michael is survived by his wife Ruth-Ann Singson Gilstrap, daughter Hannah Gilstrap, brothers David Gilstrap and Rick Gilstrap, sisters Connie Gilstrap Giesen and Anita Gilstrap, sisters-in-law Eddi Gilstrap and Zoanne Gilstrap, nephews, niece, uncles, aunts and numerous cousins from the Taylor and Gilstrap families.
Michael was born in Corvallis, Oregon to parents Billy Ray Gilstrap and Dorothy Jean Taylor Gilstrap. He was raised in Petaluma and was known as the youngest beekeeper in Sonoma County. He was also delivering the local newspaper daily before school. Michael was amongst the first graduates of San Antonio High School. After graduation, he joined the United States Air Force. He served from 1971 to 1977 during Vietnam War at the Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks, Alaska. After the war, he worked as a Campus Police Officer at the University of Alaska in Fairbanks and obtained his Pilot License. Michael returned to Petaluma from military service, attended truck driving school, worked as a Truck Driver and joined his father at Gil's Lock and Key for many years until he took over the business. He studied business and culinary courses that focused on classical Chinese cooking at Santa Rosa Junior College while working as a Locksmith. Michael went to work as a Bus Operator for Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District from 2002 to 2013, until his family moved to Doha, Qatar where his wife taught from 2013 to 2015. After two years in the Middle East, his family moved to Las Vegas.
Michael enjoyed reading, gourmet cooking, gun collecting, fishing, hunting, family camping, photography, motorcycle rides, flying and traveling. He cheered his daughter Hannah in Taekwondo tournaments, guitar concerts and storytelling festivals. He attended all the Parent-Teacher Conferences and Project Exhibitions at school.
A Memorial to celebrate Michael's life for family and friends will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Petaluma Veterans Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South at 10 o'clock in the morning. Interment will be private.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 23, 2019