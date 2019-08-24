Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John's Catholic Church
Healdsburg, CA
Michael Matson


1972 - 2019
Michael Matson
June 21, 1972 - August 10, 2019
Michael Edward Matson, born in San Francisco on June 21, 1972, passed away on August 10, 2019. He is survived by his mother and father, Christina and Lanny, his sister, Kimberly, and son, Elijah. Michael was a graduate of the California Culinary Academy. Michael was happiest when cooking for friends and family, especially his son Elijah. Services will be held Saturday August 24, 2:00 pm at St. John's Catholic Church in Healdsburg, California. Reception to follow.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 24, 2019
