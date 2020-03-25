|
|
Michael Paul Adams
Michael Paul Adams, a 47-year resident of Petaluma, died peacefully on March 19, 2020 at home surrounded by his family, after a courageous 7-year battle with multiple myeloma.
Born November 12, 1943 in Los Angeles, CA, he was the first of eight children. He attended Mater Dei High School, graduated from St. Mary's College, and received a graduate degree from Cal State Hayward. He worked as an IT executive for Del Monte Foods for 23 years, then changed careers, going into the financial industry at Charles Schwab. Mike loved sports and was an avid participant, with golf as his true passion.
Above all else, Mike adored his family and cherished time spent together. He is predeceased by his parents, Woodrow and Cecelia; sister Mary Lou Sauter; brother Larry Adams; and sister Lt. Commander Rose Marie Adams. He is survived in Petaluma by his loving wife of 53 years Fran Adams (née Bogner); daughter Jennifer Martin (Richard); son Jeff Adams, and three grandchildren Joshua, Adam, and Olivia Martin. He is also survived by his brothers: Robert (Vicki) of Mesa, AZ; Charles of Tustin, CA; John (Darlene) of Corona, CA; Mark (Cindy) of Novato, CA; and brother-in-law Jim Bogner (Kathy) of Ukiah, CA; and sister-in-law Clare Adams of Anaheim, CA. He is also survived by 21 nieces and nephews, 19 grand nieces and nephews, and many extended family members and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to of Northern Calif. 717 Market St., San Francisco, CA 94103 or kidney.org/donation.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020