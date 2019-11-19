|
Michael Ray Bessette
Michael Ray Bessette, son of Tamara Bessette of Dallas, Texas, and Daniel and Moira Bessette of Santa Rosa, passed away suddenly on November 15 at the age of 31. He was the loving father of Kali Lynn Bessette of Santa Rosa.
Michael was born in Eureka, Calif., and moved to Santa Rosa at age 5, where he attended school for many years. In the last years of his life, he became a journeyman plumber.
He had a tremendous sense of humor, and was a fun, outgoing, and very caring person. The greatest joy in his life was being a father to Kali; he was exceptionally proud of her. Michael is survived by many family members and friends, many of whom knew him as "Big Mike," and he will be dearly missed.
Friends are invited to a celebration of life on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at Daniels Chapel of the Roses in Santa Rosa.
If desired, donations may be made to a savings account for the benefit of Kali Bessette, held by Daniel Bessette, at Redwood Credit Union in Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 19, 2019