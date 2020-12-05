1/1
Michael Richard Feeney
1970 - 2020
Michael Richard Feeney
January 9, 1970 - November 24, 2020
Mike passed away in Fairfield, California, after a brief battle with cancer. He was born in West Chicago, Illinois, grew up in Petaluma, California, a faithful member of Hessel Church in Sebastopol, a graduate of both Casa Grande High School in Petaluma and Multnomah University in Portland, Oregon.
Mike's favorite pastimes were reading and cooking, and his desire to serve and work with people led him to many interesting jobs and adventures: working with adults with disabilities at The Oaks of Hebron in Sonoma County, California, and SL Start in Boise, Idaho; associate pastoring at the Calvary Baptist Church in Napa, California; and teaching English in Bulgaria and China.
Mike is survived by two brothers, Robert and his wife Terry, and Tom and his wife Colleen and their children Sarah and Josiah. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Carolyn and her children Kara and Tim. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Bonnie and brother Charles.
Mike's family invites those who would wish to attend an online Zoom memorial service to join them on Saturday, December 19, at 1 p.m. PST. If you would like to attend or share something about Mike during the service, please notify Robert Feeney at 707-863-8898 or premierlife@comcast.net.
Mike's family suggests memorial donations to Hessel Church, 5060 Hessel Avenue, Sebastopol, CA 95472.

Published in Press Democrat from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
