Michael "Mike" Richard Haddix
March 17, 1957 - November 2, 2020
Michael "Mike" Richard Haddix, 63, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020 in Santa Rosa, CA after a sudden illness. Mike was born on March 17, 1957 in Oakland, CA to Donald Roy Haddix and Susan Ann (Lang Mizell) Haddix. His early years were spent living in Oshkosh, Nebraska; Arvada, Colorado; and Novato, California. He moved to Rohnert Park at the age of 15 and attended Rancho Cotate High School where he graduated in 1975. He played varsity football for "The Ranch" and was proud to be selected to play for the Sonoma County All Stars in the annual Kiwanis Grid Classic. (They played against the Marin County All Stars at Bailey Field). After graduation he followed in his father's footsteps and joined the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He worked for over 30 years as a journeyman electrician. Mike met the love of his life Lori (Patterson) Haddix in 1981. They would marry that year and have their son Randy in 1982. Even though they would eventually part ways, they were always united in their love for their son who they would raise together. Mike was a devoted father, son, grandfather, brother and uncle to his family and a loyal friend to all who knew him. He had a passion for playing music from a very early age and would continue to follow this passion throughout his life. He played the base guitar with the "California Band" at several venues across Sonoma County including the Luther Burbank Center and Sonoma County Fairgrounds during the 1980s and 90s. His last "Road Trip" was to play in the Bluewater Blues Festival in Lewellen, Nebraska in 2015. Mike enjoyed the outdoors including camping, fishing and golf and most enjoyed rooting on his son and grandsons at their football games. He will long be remembered as being the "life of the party" at family gatherings and pretty much everywhere he went. Michael was preceded in death by his father Donald Haddix. He is survived by his son, Randy (Missy), mother Susan Scobee, Sister Terry Riggs, brother Monty Haddix (Becky), sister Debbie McCall (Brant), step-mother Barbara Haddix, grandsons, Ty and Talan, nieces Sabrina, Natalie, Haylie, Ashley, nephews Jason, Taylor, Tristan and several great-nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be a private family memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite charity
in Michael's name.