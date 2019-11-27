|
|
Michael Sheehan
August 23, 1952 - November 22, 2019
Michael Sheehan, 67, passed away on November 22, 2019 at his home in Petaluma.
Born August 23, 1952, Mike was a resident of Marin County until finally settling in Petaluma for the next 36 years. He worked as a meat cutter for 20 years until retiring.
He leaves behind his wife, Debbie Sheehan; his son Tony; his sister Connie; his brother Dan; along with several nieces and nephews. Mike was predeceased by his mother Shirley Wedeking and father George Sheehan. He also leaves his beloved dog Tucker, his cat Ted, and good friends Tracy and Jolie Sesky.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, December 6th at 11:00 a.m. at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma, CA 94952.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 27, 2019