|
|
Michael Steven Sims
Mike Sims, 67, passed away unexpectedly July 28, 2019 at home in Indio, CA. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dolores Vallier Westrich and his father, Verle Dean Sims. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Ratific Sims, his sister Shawna Gannon Walker, his step-father Jim Westrich, and many cousins, nephews and nieces. Mike was born May 29, 1952, in Seattle, WA, and lived in Southern Cal. until moving with his family to Sonoma County in 1964, where he lived until moving to Indio in 2017.
Ever dutiful and studious, Mike excelled at school, receiving honors at Montgomery HS and SRJC, and graduating summa cum laude from Sonoma State University. His career included jobs with Christensen & Foster, Merrill Lynch, Smith Barney, and Wedbush Securities. In 2005, he opened a branch office for Wedbush, where he was managing director and a member of the president's council.
Despite financial success, Mike remained unpretentious, unassuming and down-to-earth, often going to the office in shirtsleeves and shorts. Equally at ease among blue collar workers and multi-millionaires, he never judged anyone by the cut of their clothes. His booming voice, kind heart, and large presence will be dearly missed.
A jovial storyteller, always sharing an anecdote, Mike could put a positive spin on any situation. As stockbroker, he built genuine friendships with many of his clients. He had a big heart and he embodied the spirit of the good Samaritan. When in need, friends, family and clients knew they could call on him. Although not a religious man, he had a steadfast belief in the power of prayer. When someone was in trouble, if Mike couldn't personally help to "fix" the problem he would pray with gusto, always faithful that his prayers were heard. His open-heartedness extended to people and animals, alike. Together, Mike and Mary set up scholarship funds at SSU and a charitable fund at UC Davis Vet. Hospital.
A celebration of life will be held in Santa Rosa – date and time TBA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation to SRJC, SSU, or UC Davis Vet. Teaching Hospital.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Aug. 6 to Aug. 11, 2019