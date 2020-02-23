Home

Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730

Michael William London

Michael William London Notice
Michael William London
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved brother, Michael London, who passed away on Valentine's Day. Mike was 75 years old and was a graduate of Santa Rosa High School. He was a hairdresser in Santa Rosa for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Betty London. He is survived by his brother Pat (Rosie) London and his sister Robin (Dominique) Wirtz. He was also the loving uncle to Kristine Cambra, Julianne Rea and Adam Wirtz.
A celebration of his life will be held this summer. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Petaluma or an animal shelter of your choice.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020
