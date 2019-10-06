|
Michael William McDonald
On Monday, September 23, 2019, loving brother, uncle, and friend, Michael William McDonald, a.k.a. Mikey Mike, Bun, and Spike, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 64. Mike was born in Marin on October 8, 1954, and was raised there until moving to Petaluma in 1977. In his early years, Mike worked as a bartender at Baseheart's and then switched to the flooring trade, which he retired from. Along the way, Mike built a group of friends that have become family. He had a passion for fishing and spent many months at his Idaho house on the lake. Mike also enjoyed his time playing softball, going on motorcycle rides and, if you were a child in the neighborhood, you knew him as the ice cream man. Mike was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife Gretchen. Mike and Gretchen were married for 36 years and are now reunited. Mike was also preceded in death by his parents (Bill and Maxine), his step-dad (Al), and his sister Suzie. He is survived by his brother Dave (Christina), Craig (Katherine), his niece Melanie, and many more nieces, nephews, cousins, and loved ones, including his dog Annie. We will miss Mike's ability to light up a room, his hugs, and the garage door being open as an invitation to come in and say hi.
A Celebration of Life will be held on October 26, 2019, at Rooster Run Golf Club in Petaluma at 2 p.m. Please bring photos and stories to share.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 6, 2019