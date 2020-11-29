Michaele "Dee Dee" Parman

January 28, 1943 - November 16, 2020

Michaele "Dee Dee" Lee Parman, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, partner and friend to all, passed away on November 16, 2020 at home surrounded by family, following a brief illness.

She was 77.

Dee Dee was vibrant, resilient, generous and thoughtful. She had a flair for fun and the energy of someone half her age. She was quick to laugh, and the first to help someone in need. She made everyone feel special, cared for, and appreciated. When opening a present, her hands would inevitably fly to her cheeks as she proclaimed it "absolutely breathtaking" or "the best ever."

Yet no exaggeration is necessary here. To many, this woman was the greatest.

Born in Sacramento, California, Dee Dee was the daughter of journalist Frank McCulloch and "Little Kahuna" Jakie McCulloch. She had two siblings: Middle sister Candace and brother David. Frank's storied career took the young family to Nevada, California, Texas, New York, Hong Kong, Washington DC and Connecticut. Dee Dee's zest for life was evident in her teenage years, as when she drove the family station wagon through their front gate in Santa Monica, or had to ask her dad to come bail her out of jail on Halloween "after egging an ex-boyfriend's car."

Dee Dee attended college at Northridge and San Francisco State, then moved to Reno where she worked as a bank teller. It is there that she met the love of her life, Michael James Parman. The couple married in 1967, and shortly thereafter Mike was sent to Vietnam. After his return, they moved to Chicago, Santa Rosa (for six weeks), Sacramento, and finally back to Sonoma County in 1985 when Mike was brought on as the executive editor of The Press Democrat. Santa Rosa quickly became their hometown and has been for the last 35 years.

Mike was promoted to publisher in 1991. The position, which he held for another 14 years, put Dee Dee in the spotlight. For her, social engagements were not so much duties as opportunities to make a difference in the community. As an ambassador for the paper, she brought grace and a refreshing down-to-earth quality to her role.

Mike passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2006. Their marriage of 39 years was an enviable partnership marked by admiration and tenderness. "When I think of love, kindness, caring, joy, compassion, understanding, sweetness, courage or wisdom," Mike once wrote, "I picture you." Their best memories involved traveling, relaxing at their cabin on Clear Lake, dinners with friends, and most of all, raising their two children, Chris and Leah.

Family life was filled with soccer tournaments, ballet performances, camping trips, game nights, pets, and celebrations large and small. Dee Dee was very involved in her children's schools and part of the parent organizations at Strawberry Elementary, Herbert Slater Junior High - where she was Parent Volunteer of the Year (an honor shared with dear friend Karen Garrison), and Montgomery High School.

Dee Dee spent years volunteering for Face to Face, Redwood Empire Ballet, NAMI Sonoma County, and Redwood Empire Food Bank. She adored the holidays - especially Easter and Christmas - and her egg hunts were legendary.

"There are rotten eggs and small amounts of money hidden all over several locations within city limits to this day," jokes son Chris.

He adds, "My Mom was a Master Architect of Surprise. She found true joy and a sense of purpose in giving and doing for others. She always gave more than she received. And in the end, what she consistently gave was love."

Dee Dee preferred to be surrounded by people, and possessed a unique charisma and genuine curiosity that drew people in. (John Speck, her partner in later years, says, "Dee Dee made instant friendships. She would learn the life story of a store clerk during a five-minute checkout.") She was "second mother" to countless of her children's friends, who gravitated to her warmth, non-judgmental character, steadfast presence, and sense of humor.

Dee Dee experienced tremendous sorrow over the passing of her treasured brother, husband, mother, brother-in-law Ron Akers, and father. But through it all, she continued to lift others up. As sister Candy describes, "She pulled me through every crisis of my (our) lives. She was a warrior, a soldier, always beyond brave."

Dee Dee was a member of many groups, including a book club, bridge group, "Bell Ringers," and walking group whose longtime loop rounded Spring Lake. But none were as important to her as her Bunko group.

As Karen recalls, when Dee Dee and Mike moved to Santa Rosa, Dee Dee missed her Bunko group from Sacramento so was determined to start another one. They recruited the required eight members, and the "Bunko Babes" were born. The group soon expanded to 12, and though a few members have moved away and others have joined, they have met monthly and stayed close for the past 35 years. "These friendships are truly amazing as we have seen one another through joys, sorrows, challenges and triumphs."

Dee Dee's best friend - and fellow Bunko Babe - Cami Fitzsimmons adds, "Our friendships have deepened and endured because of Dee Dee's ties to us all. She has been the glue holding us together."

Dee Dee and Mike were antique aficionados, and it was an interest Cami shared. Amidst the bustle of their busy lives, the friends delighted in escaping for an overnight or two for "girl time" and to search for treasures. Over the years their trips and passion for antiques grew, and in 2014 they took the leap of becoming dealers at Whistlestop Antique Store, naming their entity "Soul Sisters Antiques." It gave Dee Dee immense pleasure to banter with other dealers at "The Stop" and chat with customers.

But the role Dee Dee most savored in later life was that of grandmother to Sienna, Alden, Cole and Jake (and in typical Dee Dee-style, honorary "Gammy" to many others). She was always game to read one more story, play one more round of cards, and host one more themed-party - often with ice cream cake - in her flower-filled backyard.

Daughter Leah says, "As fortunate as I feel that she was my mother, I am perhaps even more grateful that my own daughters got her as their Gammy. She lit up our lives, even on the darkest days, and we will forever be grounded by her love, guidance and example."

In 2008, Dee Dee met John. He recounts, "We scheduled our first date for a one-hour coffee. We spent the next 12 hours together - then the next 12 years." Among the many things he will remember, he mentions, "Her endless regard for others. Her rock-solid love of family, friends and me. Her pride and joy in her immaculate home. Her frequent desire to just 'get out of Dodge.'"

Dee Dee "Speeder" Parman has taken one last adventure. There was no gate for her to crash through; she was welcomed by all who have been waiting for her, with open arms.

She is survived by her partner John Speck, sister Candace Akers, son Christopher Parman, daughter Leah Parman, and grandchildren Sienna Clark, Alden Clark, Cole Parman and Jake Parman.

A memorial service will be held in the future, whenever it is safe for everyone to gather together again and celebrate Dee Dee with the beautiful gusto her spirit requires. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation to whatever organization is most dear to your heart.



