|
|
Michele Andrea Kutzer
June 10, 1970 - November 18, 2019
Michele Andrea Kutzer passed away unexpectedly on November 18, 2019. Born in Killeen, Texas, and growing up at various places throughout the west, Michele eventually made her home in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Michele was a loving mother, partner, and friend, and was one of the sweetest persons anyone could know. Michele led a lifelong struggle with bipolar disorder and was taken far too soon by complications related to that condition.
Michele is survived by Eric Schnibbe, her partner of over seventeen years, and her three children: Jeremy Duran of Salt Lake City, UT, Jacqueline Hovorka of Sacramento, CA, and Anastasia Cole of Orem, UT. She is also survived by her mother and step-father, Jennifer Lynn (Doty) and Ted Stephenson of Medford, OR; her sisters Alyssa Kutzer of Bend, OR, Shelena Green of Grants Pass, OR, Sarah Kutzer of Brookings, OR, and Heidi (Tom) Gascon of Talent, OR. She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edwin V. Doty of Kauai, HI, and Ruth Halleck of Sebastopol, CA.
Per Michele's wishes, family and friends are invited to attend an informal viewing and social gathering on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., to be held at City View Memoriam, 1001 East 11th Ave, in Salt Lake City, UT. Following the gathering, Michele will be interred at City View Memoriam.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 22, 2019