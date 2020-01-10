Home

Santa Rosa Mortuary Eggen & Lance Chapel
1540 Mendocino Ave.
Santa Rosa, CA 95401
707-545-3747
Michele Louise Dempsey


1958 - 2020
Michele Louise Dempsey Notice
Michele Louise Dempsey
Michele Louise Dempsey passed away after a brief and unforeseen illness on January 4, 2020.
Born August 23, 1958 in Fremont, California, daughter of Fred and Fern Pagni. She graduated from Fremont Christian School and moved to Santa Rosa in 1977 to study at Santa Rosa Junior College in the fields of Childhood Development and American Sign Language. At the school, she met Ed Dempsey the love of her life whom she married and dedicated many loving years to raising their two children whom she cherished. As the wife of a local musician, she went to virtually all of the local Sonoma County venues, was always the first one on the dance floor and her infectious laughter could be heard throughout the venues. She loved all children and had a unique ability to communicate with them on their level, a skill she utilized as a childcare provider for many years. Michele had a smile that would light up the room and a heart as big as her smile. She had an extreme love for animals both furry and feathered. To know her was to love her. She is survived by her husband, Ed Dempsey and her children Gail and Todd and her beloved grandchildren Patrick Jr., Vincent and Emma as well as numerous brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 10, 2020
