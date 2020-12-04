Father Michele RaimondiJune 22, 1926 - November 24, 2020Reverend Father Michele RaimondiPassed away peacefully Tuesday, November 24, at his home in Petaluma. He was 94 years of age. Father Raimondi was born June 22, 1926 in Verbicaro, Cosenza, Italy and joined a seminary preparatory school at age 11 in Amelia, Italy. He then attended the seminary for 8 years in St. Francis' hometown of Assisi, where he earned his degree in philosophical theology. He comes from a long line of Catholic priests, in 1950 the bishop who ordained him was his paternal uncle and his maternal uncle served as the pastor of the family's hometown parish for 58 years. Following ordination, Father Raimondi taught at an Italian seminary, public school, and college before leaving for Rome to prepare for his life as a priest. Before coming to the San Francisco Bay Area, Father Raimondi helped shepherd 60,000 parishioners in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. He was incardinated into the Archdiocese of San Francisco in 1970, serving in parishes throughout the diocese until his retirement in 1993. After retirement, he remained active celebrating mass at local churches and delivering communion and prayers to the sick at nursing homes and care centers in Sonoma and Marin Counties. He was known as a kind, sweet and gentle man with eternal optimism. He would say, "Always remember to love God, love yourself, love your neighbor and never, never lose the smile on your face. I have enjoyed myself every minute. The secret is to be positive and always spread the good news". Father Raimondi will be deeply missed by relatives in Italy and the United States and by the many people whose lives he touched through his ministry as a priest. A private funeral mass for Father Raimondi was celebrated by Archbishop Salvatore Cordileoni Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Church of St. Raphael, San Rafael, California. Private entombment, Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, San Rafael.