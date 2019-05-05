Home

Pleasant Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary - Sebastopol
1700 Pleasant Hill Road
Sebastopol, CA 95472
707-823-5042
Michelle Elizabeth (Desrys) Lykken

Michelle Elizabeth (Desrys) Lykken
Michelle Elizabeth (Desrys) Lykken
Michelle Elizabeth (Desrys) Lykken passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 after a long battle with non-alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver. She was surrounded by her devoted husband Greg and her only son Scott Lykken. Her beloved family and friends were by her side to the very end. Michelle fought a six-year battle with liver disease and was a true fighter. Michelle was a loving and kind mother always involved with her son's school activities, sports and boy scouts. She was a great sales-woman working for various corporations such as Sysco, and Zep. After she injured her knee, she went back to school to feed her passion for technology. She ended up teaching technology to children at Brooks Elementary School in Windsor she always said she had over 100 children because she was a teacher that was loved by all. Michelle is survived by husband and son, brother Micheal Desrys, sister Cici Teague, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. She is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Irene Desrys, her paternal and maternal grandparents.
Funeral arrangements are undetermined, due to Greg's unfortunate car accident on April 8th, and his continued in-patient medical care, are being handled by Pleasant Hills Memorial Park in Sebastopol, 1700 Pleasant Hill Rd. Sebastopol, CA 95472, 707-823-5042. A Go Fund Me account is set up in the name of: Greg and Michelle Lykken.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 5, 2019
