Michelle Matthews
September 7, 1949 - September 23, 2019
Michelle Matthews passed away September 23rd peacefully at home after a long heroic battle with Cancer. She graduated from Petaluma High School in 1968 and worked at the front desk at El Rose Medical Center in Petaluma for over 40 years. She is survived by her loving Son Scott Matthews, her brother Joel Rosen and her sister Tina Collins. She is also survived by Michael Dolcini her partner and companion for over 30 years. She will be sorely missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to know her.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Parent-Sorensen Mortuary & Crematory, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma, CA. A Visitation will be held at the mortuary on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Interment to take place at B'nai Israel Cemetery. The family prefers memorial contributions be made to the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 25, 2019