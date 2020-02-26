|
Michelle Yun Zanetti Perryman
December 1, 1988 - February 1, 2020
On February 1, 2020, the light went out on a life well lived but with so much unfulfilled promise. Michelle will be sadly missed by a large and loving family, and an equally large and loving group of friends and co -workers. Michelle was predeceased by her grandparents, Marion and Gilbert Wong, and Wanda and Orey Facchini, with whom she had a very special relationship. She is survived by her loving husband Zachary Perryman, her parents Beverley and Brad Zanetti, her twin sister Lauren Holmes (Ian) and niece Charlotte and her brother Michael. Michelle is also survived by Zach's father Jerome Perryman, sister Amanda Pisaro (Jason), nephews Landon and William, brothers Dalton Perryman and Ian Snell.
Michelle will be remembered for her big warm smile, quick wit and intelligence. Michelle was selfless, quick to help others and empathetic. She loved a party especially with family and friends and enjoyed planning get-togethers. Michelle embraced her Chinese and Italian heritages. Michelle attended Stuart School, Montgomery High School, Santa Rosa JC, UC Davis and Dominican University where she graduated with honors at each level and recently completed her Masters in Occupational Therapy. Michelle loved to work with children with autism and worked for 5 years in the Sacramento Area working for a private company and performing respite care. Michelle recently started working with Sonoma County Child Services and the Family Guidance and Therapy Center in Petaluma. She had many interests including: continuing her education, art, film, music, reading, travel, food and sports. Michelle was a passionate supporter of her local sports teams especially the Giants, the Forty-Niners and the Warriors and was a member and active volunteer with Empire Runners.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Michelle on Friday, March 6 beginning at 12:00 at the Mary Furth Center, 8400 Old Redwood Hwy, Windsor (at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church).
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations be made in Michelle's name to Autismspeaks.org.(Donate)(Make honor/memorial gift)(Fill in name)
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020