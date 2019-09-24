|
|
Mickey Hess
Mickey Hess passed away peacefully on September 20, 2019. She was 90. Mickey was born to Earl and Agnes Redman in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, 1929. She grew up to be a vivacious and beautiful young woman, graduating from Franklin High School in 1947. Mickey married her high school sweetheart, John, in Sept. 1950 and they began their married life together in San Diego. Her husband worked for the CDF and was transferred to Santa Rosa in 1951 where they bought their first home. Mickey worked as a clerical typist as John's career advanced and gave birth to three children. They lived for three years in Humboldt Co. before moving back to Sonoma Co. in 1961. Mickey was stricken with cancer in 1960 but successfully overcame it with the loving support of her Lord, family and friends. They bought a permanent home in Rincon Valley in 1965 where she lived until 2015, after having lost her husband to death in 2012. She spent the rest of her days at Sunrise Villa Santa Rosa. A big thank you to the staff and caregivers.
Mickey was a classy, loving and caring person who always looked on the bright side of things. She became a Christian at a young age and nurtured in her children a love for God and His Word. She never questioned God's motives or intentions, always believing that God would work out things for the best. Mickey believed in helping people and practiced her faith by doing good works and offering expressions of love. She helped to counsel a great many people through some of the darkest hours of their lives. She was an extremely hard worker, having lived through the Great Depression and World War II. Mickey enjoyed people, yard work, sewing, theatre and traveling with her husband after his retirement. They traveled to Israel, the U.K., Italy, Mexico, the Caribbean and much of the U.S. She also loved cats and dogs who reciprocated their affection for her. Mickey dearly loved her husband and children who treasured her for the sweet, gracious wife and mother that she was. She loved her grandchildren with all her heart and was a devoted grandmother to them.
Mickey is survived by her son Ric, of Petaluma, her daughters Nancy Hess and Carol Shook, of Santa Rosa, son-in-law Steve Shook, granddaughter Christy and grandson Daryl. Mickey is also survived by many loving friends from Santa Rosa Bible Church, her loving caregivers Tom and Layla Uluibatiki and many other friends, notably Elinor Rich, Pearl Anderson and Beverly Hurst. She will be grieved and missed by many but now is re-united with her sweetheart John and would not want to come back. "Her hands were worn out by acts of love." A Memorial Service for Mickey will be held at Santa Rosa Bible Church, 4575 Badger Rd., Santa Rosa on Monday, Sept. 30, at 1 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or SPCA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Sept. 24 to Sept. 29, 2019